7.7 Earthquake Prompts Tsunami Warning, Cuba Confirms No Danger

The epicenter of the quake was between Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, and Cuba, at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles (10 km).

Update 2: Jamaica's Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) has not yet reported any damage or injuries as a result of today’s powerful earthquake that rocked Jamaica, although some users in the region are posting videos which show minor damages

Update: Cuba's Chief seismologist has confirmed that there is no longer danger of a Tsunami hitting Cuba

#UltimoMinuto Jefe del Servicio Sismológico Nacional Dr. Enrique Arango Arias aclara que no hay peligro de tsunami para #Cuba — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) January 28, 2020

Head of the National Seismological Service Dr. Enrique Arango Arias clarifies that there is no danger of tsunami for #Cuba

A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck in the sea south of Cuba on Tuesday, triggering warnings of “hazardous” tsunami waves up to a meter (3 feet) high for Cuba, Jamaica, and west to Mexico and Central America. Still, there were no initial reports of significant damage.

Prelim M7.7 Earthquake Cuba region Jan-28 19:10 UTC, updates https://t.co/6WL9oVd7Rl — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 28, 2020

“Hazardous tsunami waves are forecast for some coasts,” the International Tsunami Information Center said.

Tsunami waves reaching 0.3 (1 foot) to 1 meter (3 feet) above the tide level were possible for coastal parts of Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and Jamaica, it said.

The quake was felt in several provinces across Cuba, the government said. It was not strongly felt in the capital of Havana, according to a Reuters witness.

It was also not felt strongly in Kingston, Jamaica, according to witnesses, although video on social media showed water splashing out of a swimming pool, apparently on the island.

Mikhail Campbell, a police media relations officer in the Cayman Islands, said he was not immediately aware of any initial reports of severe damage.

The disaster management agency for the Cayman Islands government on Twitter urged people to move away from coastal areas. It said that those in low-lying areas should “evacuate vertically” in sturdy multi-story buildings.