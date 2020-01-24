Bolivia's Coup-Born Regime Suspends Relations With Cuba

The diplomatic rupture was justified by arguing alleged grievances to the "Bolivian political process."

A couple of days after the U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale visited La Paz, Bolivia's coup-born government headed by Jeanine Añez suspended diplomatic relations with Cuba.

This decision was made public on Friday, one day after Hale announced that the U.S. government will send an ambassador to Bolivia for the first time in more than a decade to "restore normal relations."

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader and former President Evo Morales criticized the suspension of relations with Cuba and highlighted the deterioration of Bolivian foreign policy.

"We deeply condemn the Añez de facto government's suspension of relations with Cuba and the permanent deterioration of the international image that Bolivia had achieved by respecting free self-determination, sovereignty, and diplomacy of the peoples," Morales said from Argentina.

On Friday morning, Acting Foreign Minister Yerko Nuñez justified Añez's decision by arguing that Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez had allegedly aggrieved the “Bolivian political process.”

Immediately, the Cuban diplomatic replied by pointing out that those are "vulgar lies" issued by a government that follows Washington's orders.

The meme reads, "In a press conference from the burned palace, Presidency Minister Yerko Nuñez said that, ‘ I believe [Jeanine Añez] should be a candidate in these elections."

"Vulgar lies of the self-proclaimed coup plotter [Añez]. Another example of her servitude to the U.S. She should explain to her people that over 454,440 medical attentions have ceased to be carried out since Cuban doctors left," the Cuban Foreign Minister tweeted.

On January 22, Senator Añez again mentioned the Cuban doctors negatively during the celebration of the foundation of the plurinational state.

Since the Cuban medical brigades left, however, the U.S.-backed dictatorship has not been able to replace the suspended health services.

"In Bolivia, two months without Cuban health brigades means that almost 1,000 women have not had specialized care in their deliveries. 5,000 surgical interventions and 2,700 ophthalmologic surgeries have not been performed. These are not just figures, they are human beings," Rodriguez recalled.