Venezuela Rejects Lima Group's Interference in Internal Affairs

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza Tuesday rejected the statement made by the "Lima Group" and said they are trying to divert attention from their pandemic's catastrophic handling.

The Lima Group also called the appointment of new electoral authorities in Venezuela illegal.

"Those governments only respond to Washington's interests in attacking Venezuela and show profound ignorance of our constitutional law," Arreaza acknowledged.

The Group's members "are the epicenter of the pandemic because of negligence," added.

According to Arreaza, Colombia, one of the bloc's member states, covers massacres and atrocious human rights violations, finances campaigns and buys votes with dirty money.

Canada, as leader in the Lima Group, stands in opposition to Venezuela, has stayed quiet on the fascist coup in Bolivia, sells military equipment to Saudi Arabia, supports Israel, kept largely quiet on Bolsonaro's war on Indigenous people in the Amazon, has not signed UNDRIP. — Davnic (@Davnic3) June 14, 2020

Hours before Arreaza's statements, Venezuela announced that it had sent a letter to the United Nations denouncing the government of Brazil for its criminal negligence in the face of a pandemic.

"Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attitude is endangering the lives of millions of people in Brazil and throughout the continent," the letter stated.

Venezuela sent a communication to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to intervene and call on the Brazilian authorities to act responsibly before the COVID-19.

The Lima Group includes Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Saint Lucia.

These countries openly disregard Venezuela's government and recognize oppositionist Juan Guaido as interim president, even though he does not exercise power in that country.