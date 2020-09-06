Venezuela to Inaugurate Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace

Venezuela will virtually inaugurate Saturday the Simon Bolivar Institute for Peace and Solidarity Among the Peoples which seeks to promote the work of Latin American Liberator, Simon Bolivar.
The Institute's main objective is to gather international support with the Bolivarian Revolution in the face of constant threats by the government of the U.S. President Donald Trump.
According to the Institute’s official website, the center will seek to promote multilateralism, peace and promote scientific research in the region.
It is also a space for training, research, debate and to discuss the strengthening of international relations, among other things.
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro will take part in Saturday’s inauguration ceremony, while opening remarks will be given the Institute’s President, Carlos Ron.
The institute will also promote Simon Bolivar's thinking, as well as unity the struggles Latin Americans face.
The official launch will kick off at 16h00 (local time) via Youtube on it’s Spanish and English channels.