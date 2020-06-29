Venezuela Applies Strict Quarantine in 12 States Over COVID-19

On Sunday, the South American country reported 167 new infections of COVID-19.

Due to the growth of COVID-19's active cases in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro's' government decided that the radical quarantine will be maintained this Monday in various territories in 12 states, affected by community transmission's events.

As part of the flexibility scheme implemented by the authorities, a large number of economic sectors will resume work on Monday.

However, "de-escalation will only begin in those states and municipalities that do not have radical and strict quarantine measures," Maduro tweets.

All the districts of the Libertador municipality of Caracas (Capital District), as well as most of Miranda and Zulia, will continue under strict measures of social distancing.

"I invite you to maintain the maximum care to protect everyone's health," Maduro said.

#CoronavirusOutbreak

new confirmed case #WHO 6/28 situation_report

Brazil 46850

Chile 4406

Peru 3762

Colombia 3843

Argentina 2886

Venezuela 216

Ecuador 718

Bolivia 920

Haiti 179

French Guiana 192#COVIDー19https://t.co/ji9UVFDUyN — renpa2015 (@renpa2015) June 28, 2020

Localities in Aragua, Carabobo, the border municipalities of Tachira, Apure, Bolivar, Lara, Trujillo, Merida and Sucre will continue to be radically quarantined.

In these municipalities will be implemented special plans for health care, security and food distribution.

This Sunday the South American country reported 167 new infections of COVID-19. The number of infected people in the country increased to 5,297.

Health authorities detected 39 cases of community transmission, located in Caracas, Táchira, Miranda, Trujillo, and Monagas.