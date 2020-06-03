Venezuela: Government to Collaborate With Opposition Against COVID-19

Rodriguez stressed the Bolivarian government's effort to face the pandemic despite the Trump administration's economic sanctions and political pressure.

Venezuela's Communication, Culture, and Tourism Minister Jorge Rodriguez on Tuesday briefed about an agreement signing between Bolivarian government and the opposition coalition group G4 for a conjunct work against the Covid-19 pandemic in the South American nation.

“It is the clamor; it is what all the people of Venezuela want. That we leave politics aside, that we leave the garbage aside, that we leave the call for violence and paramilitary incursions against Venezuela and work. Then, we will resolve the political issues, but now it's time to work together to end the Covid-19,” Rodriguez stated in press brief from Miraflores Palace.

According to Rodriguez, Venezuelan Minister for Health, Carlos Alvarado and the advisor on health issues to the National Assembly Dr. Julio Castro signed the settlement. Besides, the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization’s representative in Venezuela, Dr. Gerardo de Cossio, served as a guarantor for both signing parts.

As the minister stated, the Venezuelan government divulgated the agreement settlements after opposition engaged news media spread rumors about its contents. These circumstances forced the Bolivarian government to make it known, as part of its transparency policy.

Buenas noticias para tod@s. El Gobierno Bolivariano de Venezuela y un sector del G-4 de la oposición firman un acuerdo para coordinar acciones conjuntas y procurar financiamiento para atender la pandemia del #COVID_19. La salud del Pueblo por encima de cualquier diferencia. https://t.co/wMKrUQy7Fc — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) June 2, 2020

"Good news, everyone. The Bolivarian Government of Venezuela and a sector of the G-4 opposition signed an agreement to coordinate joint actions and seek funding to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The health of the people above any differences."



“So that there are no interpretations, everything is clear in the agreement. Whatever is done, whatever President Nicolas Maduro and the Bolivarian government can do to strengthen the fight against Covid-19, have absolutely no doubt that we will do it,” Rodriguez assured.

The agreement norms both private and public health institutions’ complementary work. It also establishes preventive and management disease protocol, based on effective governmental policies during the pandemic.

"The COVID-19 pandemic represents a challenge for the health, the economy, and the welfare of the Venezuelan society. To save lives, protect health personnel, and reduce the transmission of diseases, it is necessary for the complementary work of public and private institutions," the settlement stipulates.