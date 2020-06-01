Iran is Willing to Send More Fuel to Venezuela

Iran's fuel shipment to Venezuela is in response to a number of legitimate international trade agreements.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi Monday announced the country's willingness to send more ships with oil to Venezuela if the government of President Nicolas Maduro requests it.

"We will send more fuel if Venezuela needs it," Mousavi said at a press conference.

Iran's fuel shipment to Venezuela is in response to a number of legitimate international trade agreements, according to the Tasnim news agency.

The U.S. government has threatened to take action against these agreements.

Both countries have been subjected to several rounds of sanctions by Washington.

"The United States cannot tolerate two countries collaborating with each other. They are used to harassing and breaking the law," Mousavi said.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Saturday a new gasoline distribution plan starting this June 1st that implies a rise in the price of gasoline.