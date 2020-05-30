US Keeps Bullying Venezuela and Threatens Shipping Companies

While U.S. streets are burning, the Trump administration insists on intervening in Venezuela.

Venezuela’s Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza Friday denounced that the United States continues to threaten companies and ships so they do not do business with their country.

These intimidating actions will be attached to the case on arbitrary coercive measures that the Bolivarian republic maintains against the U.S. at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

"More actions and confessions of the Donald Trump administration's perverse responsibility for the gasoline shortage in Venezuela. It threatens sanctions against shipping companies, ports, and insurers that facilitate fuel shipments to our country," Arreaza tweeted.

"The U.S. suffers the world's worst humanitarian crisis with more than 100,000 deaths from Covid-19. Its streets burn with the fury and frustration from a segregated, excluded, and humiliated population. Meanwhile, the Trump administration insists on intervening in Venezuela's internal affairs," he added.

�� Trump’s sanctions are failing. Venezuela and Iran just proved it. - The Washington Post ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@Jkylebass⁩ �� More must be done so they can’t bypass sanctions �� https://t.co/NbmsspAXFr — Phillip Maxwell (@MoneyMaxwell777) May 30, 2020

On Friday, the U.S. forced two Liberian-flagged, Greek-owned ships to deviate from their original route and to cancel their deliveries under the threat of sanctions.

“The two vessels were the Bering and the Bella… They were supposed to arrive in Venezuela after a five-tanker flotilla that was scrambled to supply fuel, additives, and spare parts for Venezuelan refineries,” the Orinoco Tribune reported.

Since May 23, five Iranian fuel tankers have been arriving at Venezuelan ports to unload fuels. Due to threats by the US Government to prevent their arrival, all these vessels are being guarded by the Bolivarian navy and military aviation.

This energy cooperation between the Bolivarian nation and the Persian country happens amidst a trade and financial blockade whereby President Donald Trump's administration tries to depose Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.

The U.S. coercive measures have prevented Venezuela from acquiring spare parts and raw materials to produce gasoline at its refineries and supply its domestic market.​​​​​​​