Venezuela: Five Opposition Parties to Run in Upcoming Elections

The Venezuelan opposition forces take more distance from Juan Guaido, who insists on sabotaging the elections to be held in December.

Venezuela’s Democratic Alliance Tuesday announced that it will not renounce to run for the next parliamentary elections.

Unlike what Juan Guaido urged, "we will take part in the elections by maintaining unity. We oppose reaching victory by violent shortcuts," Hope for the Change's president Javier Bertucci said.

Achieving unity has not been easy, "but we know that it is indispensable to achieve our goals. It is better to fight with votes than with abstentions, which was Guaido’s call," Bertucci stressed.

In July, Venezuela's Court of Justice suspended the leadership of Juan Guaido's political party, Voluntad Popular, and it handed the organization's control to his rival, Jose Noriega.

#LIVE | #Venezuela's VP @drodriven2: "The plunder that is made to Venezuelan companies is not used for the benefit of the people. Some went to the accounts of the U.S. Treasury Department and others to the accounts of Juan Guaido." pic.twitter.com/2Sg7ySQzJw — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 18, 2020