Venezuela: Five Opposition Parties to Run in Upcoming Elections

Venezuela’s Democratic Alliance Tuesday announced that it will not renounce to run for the next parliamentary elections.
Unlike what Juan Guaido urged, "we will take part in the elections by maintaining unity. We oppose reaching victory by violent shortcuts," Hope for the Change's president Javier Bertucci said.
Achieving unity has not been easy, "but we know that it is indispensable to achieve our goals. It is better to fight with votes than with abstentions, which was Guaido’s call," Bertucci stressed.
In July, Venezuela's Court of Justice suspended the leadership of Juan Guaido's political party, Voluntad Popular, and it handed the organization's control to his rival, Jose Noriega.
In retaliation, Guaido called on the opposition to abstain from participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections.
"We will not stand idly by as we give up this opportunity. We will fight and try to win as we put aside our selfishness and ambitions," Bertucci assured.
The five parties of the Democratic Alliance will take part in the parliamentary elections, but they will have a unitary application of candidates.
The 78 electoral districts are prepared to receive Venezuela’s citizens who will elect a new parliament on December 6th.