Brazil: Over 1,000 COVID-19 Deaths Reported in 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, 38,693 new cases were reported, bringing the national count to 1,313,667, the Brazilian Health Ministry said in its daily report.

Brazil on Saturday reported at least 1,109 daily deaths of COVID-19, raising its death toll to 57,070, which is one of the highest death tolls in the world.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most heavily affected by the disease, with 14,263 deaths and 265,581 cases, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 9,789 deaths and 108,803 cases.

Meanwhile, west of Brazil, the Chilean Ministry of Health raised on Saturday the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus to 267,766, with 5,347 deaths.

Of the number of new cases, 3,481 presented symptoms and 426 were asymptomatic, while the situation of the other 499 cases is still unknown.

The report from the health ministry showed that the northern region of Antofagasta is leading the country in the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Chile is currently under a state of emergency and a curfew. The borders remain closed, classes have been suspended, and non-essential trade has been prohibited.

The Peruvian Health Ministry reported Saturday 3,625 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 275,989 with a total of 9,135 deaths.

A total of 10,762 people are still hospitalized, including 1,169 in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

The government announced on Friday that restrictive sanitary measures in Peru will be lifted on June 30, but Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra said that the measures will remain in effect in seven regions where outbreaks have been registered.

Health Minister Victor Zamora said although the number of cases in the country is still high, there has been a decrease in infections in recent weeks.

Peru imposed a compulsory quarantine and a curfew on March 16, which included the suspension of economic activities.