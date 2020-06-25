Venezuela And Russia Relations Are In Great Shape, Arreaza Says

Russia and Venezuela relations are in good shape, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza said on Thursday.

On June 24, Arreaza and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held a meeting where, according to the FM, it was clear that the strategic alliance between these two countries continues to develop and grow. The alliance involves political, economic, trade, and energy cooperation.

Arreaza, who led his country's delegation to the Russian's Victory Parade, stressed that his country can always rely on Russia and "Its respect for international law, its respect for Venezuela’s sovereignty, on its assistance in overcoming specific problems," he said.

"Thanks to this, it is not only our bilateral relations that develops. Thanks to Russian support, Venezuela manages to resist strict U.S. sanctions and blockade against the Venezuelan people."

Minutos después del imponente desfile por la victoria soviética en la Gran Guerra Patria, fui recibido por el Canciller Serguéi Lavrov. Revisamos nuestra alianza integral y la estrecha cooperación geopolítica y económica. Como hace 75 años, Rusia es hoy garantía de paz mundial. pic.twitter.com/rsDED5Rarz — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) June 24, 2020

"Minutes after the impressive parade for the Soviet victory in the Great Patriotic War, I was greeted by Chancellor Sergey Lavrov. We reviewed our comprehensive alliance and close geopolitical and economic cooperation. As 75 years ago, Russia today is a guarantee of world peace."

On September 25, President Vladimir Putin highlighted the strengthening of Russia's economic cooperation with Venezuela, when he welcomed President Nicolas Maduro in the Kremlin.

Relations between these countries strengthened after opposition law-maker Juan Guaido declared himself interim president.

Russia, Belarus, Bolivia, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Syria, Turkey and many others support the legitimate government of Venezuela led by President Maduro.