US: Protests and Looting in Chicago After Police Shoot Man

Other Chicago representatives said vandalism expresses despair because of pandemic harm on the economy and black community response to police racial violence.

Protests and looting erupted in Chicago on early Monday after police shot a man on Sunday. The officers arrested over 100 people after the riots. The police claim the man was armed and had shot at them.

“We are waking up in shock this morning. This has nothing to do with the first amendment expression. It’s deeply painful for every Chicagoan, it’s an assault on our city and undermines our recovery efforts,” Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

On Sunday night, a group of protesters confronted police forces. The looters vandalized stores showcases and stole goods, as security videos show. They also blocked park lots with debris.

Rioters denounced the death of an unnamed young man, who was in his teens or early 20s, and died after police shot him during a chase in Englewood.

People, protest peacefullyand make your "voice" heard...not the sound of looting. We have to be better than this to beat Trump!



The protests mirror the anti-racism and anti-police brutality demonstrations after George Floyd’s killing on police accountability on May 25, in Minneapolis.

“This was straight-up felony criminal conduct. This was an assault on our city,” Lightfoot said.

