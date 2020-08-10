US: Video Shows Black Man’s Death When In Police Custody

The footage was released in a moment of strong social unrest over how police treat black people.

A North Carolina judge Saturday ordered to release a video showing the struggle of a Black person who died in police custody in a Forsyth County jail last year.

The video shows a 56-year-old Greensboro citizen named John Elliott Neville pleading officers "Let me go, help me, I can't breath!" and yelling "Mama!," while he was in apparent medical distress.

In the footage, an officer said “John, listen to me, you are having a medical problem. You need to calm down.”

However, Neville screamed and tried to get rid of the officers, shouting "let me go, let me go. Move your hands, get me up. Come on!"

Moments leading up to John Elliott Neville's death at the Forsyth County jail.



According to an autopsy report, the brain injury occurred when his heart stopped beating and his brain was deprived of oxygen. #icantbreathe



"Come on buddy, if you can talk, you can breathe." pic.twitter.com/R97Np7NFhh — Black First (@Blac1st) August 8, 2020

Official reports indicate that he was being assisted by five prison officers and a nurse after he fell from his bunk. The inmate became unresponsive during the incident and died later at a hospital.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill charged the five officers and the nurse who attended Neville with involuntary manslaughter, and they have been relieved of duty.

The video was released in a moment of strong social unrest over how police treat black people in the U.S.

Neville’s case has rekindled George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody. Then, Floyd also cried out that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck, and pleaded for his mother's aid in his finals moments.