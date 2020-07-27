The U.S. Does Not Respect International Law, Scholar Recalls

The Trump administration demonizes China in an "attempt to justify its country's hegemonic actions," professor Zheng said.

Regarding the closure of China's consulate in Houston, Singapore's scholar Zheng Yongnian recalled that the United States has never been a good example of upholding international law.

"While pretending to be the embodiment of international law, it only demands other countries to abide by the international law," the professor of the National University of Singapore’s East Asian Institute told Xinhua.

For instance, the U.S. often cites the case of the so-called arbitration of the South China Sea against China, even though itself is not a signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea yet, Zheng added.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump’s administration abruptly demanded China close its consulate in Houston.

Such a move is a "serious breach of international law and basic norms governing international relations as well as bilateral consular agreement," China's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

The excuses behind the demand, such as the infringement of property rights, don't have much to do with the foreign affairs between the two countries.

Instead, they resemble those excuses the U.S. used to launch the trade war against this Asian nation, which aims to "demonize China in an attempt to justify its hegemonic actions," Zheng said.

The cold War between China and the US is deepening.. The US has closed down a Chinese Consulate in Houston giving them only 72 hours to pack up.. China retaliated by closing US consulate in Chengdu.. The two seem to be cutting ties from each other since Trump came to office.. pic.twitter.com/Y1aHXkSx8F — Mr T (@T5HIVHASE) July 27, 2020

Regarding a recent speech by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during which he attacked the Communist Party of China and China's social system, Zheng commented that it was a clear demonstration of a lack of basic knowledge about China and a sign of identity politics where people are divided according to their ideologies.

He pointed out that there are some politicians behind Pompeo who are engaged in ideological prejudice against China.

"Building a country's foreign policies upon the hatred of few politicians is not sensible nor in accord with its national interests," Zheng said.

Besides the abrupt closure of the Chinese consulate general, some Chinese scholars and students in the United States are also unfairly treated.

As China consolidates itself as a world economic power, the Donald Trump Administration has altered the U.S. foreign policy to try to contain the rise of the Asian nation.

“Considering that the U.S. is the world's largest developed nation while China is the largest developing one, maintaining a good relationship between the two big powers to prevent the world from falling into a bipolar scenario is beneficial not only to the citizens of both sides but also to people worldwide,” professor Zhen concluded.