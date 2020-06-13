The US Vows to Withdraw Troops From Iraq Without Deadline

Baghdad and Washington resumed talks Thursday to restore ties after months of tension.

A day after the U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue resumed its activities, the U.S. Department of State (DOE) Friday assured its country's commitment to withdraw its troops from the Middle East's country, although it did not define a timetable.

"The two countries recognised that in light of significant progress towards eliminating the ISIS threat, over the coming months the U.S. would continue reducing forces from Iraq," the DOE stated.

"The U.S. troops withdrawal won't happen immediately. The dialogue will be long term, perhaps beyond the current Iraqi government," international analyst Sajad Jiyad said.

During their first strategic conversation in ten years, both countries analyzed terrorism's fight and political, economic, and cultural relations.

"US troops began destroying Iraq’s cultural heritage, not Islamic State." http://t.co/yIuLWlBPJc — mark minkjan (@markminkjan) March 22, 2015

The conversation was chaired by Iraq's Foreign Affairs Ministry Senior Assistant Secretary Abdul Karim Hashem Mustafa, and U.S. Political Affairs Assistant Secretary David Hale.

It was a brief online preliminary session, due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions.They will continue in Washington next July.

"This is just the first step. The course of this dialogue will depend on whether or not Donald Trump remains in the U.S. presidency next November," Iraq' politician Sarkawt Shams warned.

