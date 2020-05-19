    • Live
Iraq: Rocket Hits Baghdad Green Zone, Near U.S. Embassy
  • Rocket attack targets house that belongs to Iraq's legislator Hassan al-Mar'abi, in Baghdad's Green Zone, Iraq, May 19, 2020.

    Rocket attack targets house that belongs to Iraq's legislator Hassan al-Mar'abi, in Baghdad's Green Zone, Iraq, May 19, 2020. | Photo: Twitter/ @anadoluagency

Published 19 May 2020 (3 hours 36 minutes ago)
The Green Zone is home to the United States Embassy and other foreign diplomatic missions

Iraq's authorities reported Monday that a Katyusha rocket landed in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone without causing any deaths. 

The Iraqi Security Media Cell said on its official Twitter account that "the rocket hit an empty house inside the Green Zone, causing minor property damage. 

The Green Zone is home to the U.S. Embassy and other foreign diplomatic missions. 

According to media intelligence, the missile was launched from the al-Idrisi neighborhood on Palestine Street in Baghdad.

The attacked house belongs to Iraqi legislator Hassan al-Mar'abi. "The missile was launched and directed at the British Embassy," he said in a statement to the press.

The Katyusha rocket impacted far from the United Kingdom (U.K.) and the U.S. embassies, a source told Kurdistan 24 without further details.

So far, no force has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Green Zone has been the target of anonymous attacks in recent months.

The rocket's impact occurred in a context where Iraq faces a new security challenge at the hands of the so-called Islamic State Group after its territorial defeat in 2017.

by teleSUR/ age
