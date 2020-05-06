Iraq: 3 Rockets Strike Near Baghdad Airport

The U.S. has accused Iran-backed militias of carrying out such attacks in the past.

Early on Wednesday, three Katyusha rockets hit near the Baghdad Airport, in Iraq, with no casualties reported, according to local media.

One of the rockets hit near Iraqi forces at the military airport, authorities reported.

Another of the rockets hit near Camp Cropper, which was a former United States detention facility. The last one hit near where U.S. forces are stationed at the base.

Sadaam Hussein was detained at Camp Cropper prison before his execution.

Shortly after the bombing, Iraqi security forces discovered the launching platform for these rockets in the area of al-Barkiya, west of Baghdad.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The U.S. has accused Iranian-backed militias of carrying out such attacks in the past.

This Wednesday, just hours after the strike, the extraordinary session of parliament will vote on the proposed government of the last designated Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

This session is the first to be held since Iraq imposed a national curfew to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Before Wednesday afternoon's session, the seats in parliament were organized according to the rules of social distancing, to create more space among the legislators.