Iraq: Two Rockets Hit Green Zone, No Casualties

This area has been targetted since Qassem Soleimani's death in January.

Green Zone in central Baghdad was hit by two rockets, a source from the Iraqi Interior Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Even when this area holds the U.S. embassy and some important Iraqi government offices, there were no casualties, according to reports. No force has so far claimed responsibility for the strike.

It is quite common that the U.S. embassy, as well as military bases disseminated by Iraq, to be frequently targeted by heavy fire attacks.

Wednesday attack happens at a moment when Iraqi officials are making arrangements to establish a round of strategic dialogue with the U.S. side, whose overriding objective is to discuss the relations between Baghdad and Washington and throw some light on the future of U.S. forces presence in the Middle East nation.

There has been some rising voltage between Iraq and Washington since Jan. 3, when a U.S drone killed the former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Qassem Soleimani, along with deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. The attack was directed to a convoy at Baghdad airport.

A resolution demanding the Iraq government to end the presence of foreign forces in the country emerged from the uproar out of Soleimani's death and was passed to parliament on Jan. 5. According to official numbers, 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to fight Islamic State militants.