    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

US: New York Teachers Union to Strike Against Schools Reopening
  • People gather for a protest and march, part of a nationwide movement organized by teachers, students, and parents, against plans to reopen schools in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, in New York, U.S. August 3, 2020.

    People gather for a protest and march, part of a nationwide movement organized by teachers, students, and parents, against plans to reopen schools in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, in New York, U.S. August 3, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 19 August 2020 (1 hours 48 minutes ago)
Opinion

Despite Donald Trump's administration pressure for schools reopening, several states and institutions postponed the resume of learning activities or issued not-in-person strategies due to new spikes of COVID-19 cases.

The U.S New York United Federation of Teachers (UFT) on Wednesday said the organization would strike or sue district authorities if they do not enforce an accurate precautionary plan before schools reopening.

RELATED: 

New Zealand: Gov't to Deploy Soldiers to Enforce Quarantine

"The minute we feel that the mayor is trying to force people into a situation that is unsafe, we go to court, we take job action," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan for the learning activities resumes on September 10. The strategy mixes in-person and remote schooling. Besides, learners and schools' personnel would be tested monthly and maintain social distancing as well as mask use.

UFT represents about 133,000 public school teachers, who could strike and delay the start of the school year. 

Despite Donald Trump's administration pressure for schools reopening, several states and institutions postponed the resume of learning activities or issued not-in-person strategies due to new spikes of COVID-19 cases.

Chicago planned online lessons after parents and students were reluctant about classrooms reopening. On Tuesday, Los Angeles announced a testing plan for pupils and teachers.

"We're going to keep moving forward to get schools ready for our kids," de Blasio insisted.

Tags

U.S. New York Schools COVID-19

Reuters
by teleSUR/ gq-MS
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.