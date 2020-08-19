US: New York Teachers Union to Strike Against Schools Reopening

Despite Donald Trump's administration pressure for schools reopening, several states and institutions postponed the resume of learning activities or issued not-in-person strategies due to new spikes of COVID-19 cases.

The U.S New York United Federation of Teachers (UFT) on Wednesday said the organization would strike or sue district authorities if they do not enforce an accurate precautionary plan before schools reopening.

"The minute we feel that the mayor is trying to force people into a situation that is unsafe, we go to court, we take job action," UFT President Michael Mulgrew said.

New York mayor Bill de Blasio announced a plan for the learning activities resumes on September 10. The strategy mixes in-person and remote schooling. Besides, learners and schools' personnel would be tested monthly and maintain social distancing as well as mask use.

UFT represents about 133,000 public school teachers, who could strike and delay the start of the school year.

More summer cleanup in preparing for reopening @LCCrusaders this fall moving out mobiles, Mr McCarthy and Mr Finocchio classes now in Rooms 200 and 201 @AOPS_Schools @aoptech pic.twitter.com/44TlG1Nkxz — Lansdale Catholic (@LCCrusaders) August 15, 2020

Chicago planned online lessons after parents and students were reluctant about classrooms reopening. On Tuesday, Los Angeles announced a testing plan for pupils and teachers.

"We're going to keep moving forward to get schools ready for our kids," de Blasio insisted.