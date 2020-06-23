Uruguay: Teachers Union to Strike Against Government's Bill

Educators and non-academic personnel also convoked unions to demonstrate against the LUC.

Uruguay’s Montevideo Association of Secondary School Teachers (ADES Montevideo) Monday announced a 24-hours-strike to protest against the Law of Urgent Consideration.

“The transformation of the LUC into law, and the government's announcement on budgetary and wage matters, are a full-blown attack on the workers of our country: wage cuts, budget cuts in education and health,” ADES Montevideo stated in public communication.

The organization announced the 24-hours-strike after Secondary Education Board (CES) censored teachers and students from using masks with the sentence, “To Educate, not to Profit”, as a way to reject LUC cuts on public education.

“Given this scenario, the organizations of the popular camp must act without hesitation and with firmness. ADES MONTEVIDEO will promote a plan of struggle together with the entire trade union, student and social movement; coordinating propaganda, mobilizations, and actions in general, including the joint cessation of activities,” ADES Montevideo added.

"With or without a mask, LUC takes the notion of state back 100 years. Tell me what emergencies you have and I'll tell you who you govern for."

Educators and non-academic personnel also convoked unions to demonstrate against LUC. The bill regulates and limits workers’ constitutional right to protests. According to the communication, the strike would express Uruguayan people's discontent.

ADES MONTEVIDEO also said education protocol imposition are part of lockdown lifting. As the organization states, the government did not consult professors’ unions to conceive and enforce the measures.

“The Senate has already approved the LUC, and beyond the modifications, its essence has remained intact. What was approved in the area of education, seeks to give the government the tools to establish quickly and without fissures a privatizing educational reform,” ADES Montevideo concludes.

As for Tuesday morning, the UruguayanHealth authorities reported 882 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths, and 815 recoveries from the virus.