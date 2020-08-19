New Zealand: Gov't to Deploy Soldiers to Enforce Quarantine

After 102 days with no local infections, last week New Zealand registered a new contagion cluster in Auckland, tallied at 75. Arden issued a level-3 lockdown for the city to restrain the infections.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden announced on Wednesday the deployment of 500 soldiers to patrol quarantine facilities and to enforce a lockdown as the tracking of Auckland's outbreak continues.

"Our intention is to stop using private security contractors particularly in the riskiest places, such as entry and exit points in public areas and replace them with defense force staff," Ardern said.

The military would also patrol New Zealand coastal territories and maritime borders during the testing of Auckland and Tauranga Ports' personnel.

NEW ZEALAND #COVID19

Pacific data 17/8/20



Pacific people 7.4% of NZ pop (Stats NZ)

Pacific 7% of Covid cases



Akld Aug Cluster

Pacific 69%

Maori 16%



Testing rates

Pacific 138 people tested per 1000 with 0.1% positive )

Overall 88/1000 (positive 0.3%)



-Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/A38TRC3GPh — Michael Field (@MichaelFieldNZ) August 16, 2020

"While the current community cluster has not been sourced to a managed isolation and quarantine facility, nothing is fail-safe and strengthening security is a step we believe is useful," Minister of Housing of New Zealand Megan Woods said.

Over 40,000 people have complied with the mandatory two-week quarantine in the 32 state-ruled isolation facilities. The military deployment would be the second-largest army operation since Timor-Leste.

As of Wednesday, New Zealand health authorities registered 1,649 COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths, and 1,531 recoveries from the virus.