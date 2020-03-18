U.S. Could Have Used Biological Weapons on Iraqi Airport

Iraq authorities will file a lawsuit in the international courts to denounce the bombing of the airport.

Iraq announced on Wednesday that the United States may have used biological weapons during an attack on an airport under construction in the holy city of Karbala.

The Imam Hussein Mausoleum Trust Administration announced on Wednesday that the attack last Friday "recorded the possible use of prohibited weapons."

The entity of the Mausoleum declared to the press that "we are willing, along with the airport construction company, to cooperate with the country's authorities to corroborate whether Washington used biological weapons and microbes against the center."

"We request that the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq send a delegation of inspectors to the attacked airport," the religious body told the local press.

#Irak no descarta que #EEUU haya usado armas biológicas contra un aeropuerto en construcción en la ciudad de Karbala (centro).

Leer aquí: https://t.co/22HvI2FMmt #USA pic.twitter.com/OYtQ7SserV — HispanTV (@Hispantv) March 18, 2020

"Iraq does not discard that the US has used biological weapons against an airport under construction in the city of Karbala."

Also, "we will file a lawsuit in the international courts to denounce the bombing of the airport," he added.

The U.S. tops the list of countries that research biological weapons and use them against humanity, suggests the Canadian website Global Research.

Tensions between foreign and Iraqi forces in recent days continue to rise. Meanwhile, U.S. consular activities in Iraq have been reduced to a minimum.

The United States refuses to leave the country, after 16 years of military presence. They are present there against the will of the Iraqi people and authorities, local media reported.

According to experts, the U.S. should not retaliate against Iraq for the attacks that it has received at several military bases that host foreign troops in recent weeks. Instead, it should respect the will of the country and leave Arab territory.