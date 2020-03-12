Iraq: Three Killed in Rocket Attack Against U.S. Forces

During the attack on Camp Taji, the base that houses U.S. troops in Iraq, 12 other people were injured.

Two U.S. military personnel and a member of the British forces were killed on Wednesday in an attack on the Camp Taji military base near Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

During the attack on Camp Taji, the base that houses U.S. troops in Iraqi territory, 12 other people were injured, local media reported.

"About 15 small rockets hit the base at about 7:35 p.m. local time. We are still investigating the extent of the impact," U.S. Army military spokesman in Iraq Myles Caggins posted on his official Twitter account.

So far, the United States and England have not attributed the attack to any adversary. Nor has anyone taken responsibility for the act.

UPDATE: 3 Coalition personnel were killed during a rocket attack on Camp Taji, March 11. Names of personnel are withheld pending next of kin notification. Camp Taji is an Iraqi base that hosts @CJTFOIR personnel for anti-ISIS training & advising missions. Full statement below. pic.twitter.com/tDwxNwqNOZ — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) March 11, 2020

Following the deadly attack on the U.S. led coalition forces in Iraq, further airstrikes were reported in Iraq near the Syrian border.

It is also unclear who led these attacks. The U.S. coalition forces remain in silence.