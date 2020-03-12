    • Live
News > Iraq

Iraq: Three Killed in Rocket Attack Against U.S. Forces
  • A U.S AH-64E Apache helicopter flies over the U.S embassy inside the high security Green Zone area, in central Baghdad, Iraq, January 1st, 2020.

Published 12 March 2020 (52 minutes ago)
During the attack on Camp Taji, the base that houses U.S. troops in Iraq, 12 other people were injured.

Two U.S. military personnel and a member of the British forces were killed on Wednesday in an attack on the Camp Taji military base near Baghdad, the capital of Iraq.

Barham Salih: Iraq Doesn't Need Foreign Presence on Its Soil

During the attack on Camp Taji, the base that houses U.S. troops in Iraqi territory, 12 other people were injured, local media reported.

"About 15 small rockets hit the base at about 7:35 p.m. local time. We are still investigating the extent of the impact," U.S. Army military spokesman in Iraq Myles Caggins posted on his official Twitter account.

So far, the United States and England have not attributed the attack to any adversary. Nor has anyone taken responsibility for the act.

Following the deadly attack on the U.S. led coalition forces in Iraq, further airstrikes were reported in Iraq near the Syrian border.

It is also unclear who led these attacks. The U.S. coalition forces remain in silence.

BBC - EFE
by teleSUR/age-la
Post with no comments.