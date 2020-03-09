Barham Salih: Iraq Doesn't Need Foreign Presence on Its Soil

"The best way for Iraq to overcome the current crisis is through national unity, "said the leader.

The Iraqi people do not need foreign countries on their territory to preserve their sovereignty, the president of this Middle Eastern nation Barham Salih said on Sunday.

"The best way for Iraq to overcome the current crisis is through national unity," the leader said Sunday during a meeting with the secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamjani.

In the meeting between the two officials, Shamjani also recognized that the Islamic Republic of Iran "will always support the sovereignty and wishes of the Iraqi people," which he described as "intelligent and educated.

The high Iranian official acknowledged that "it was just the people of Iraq who defeated the Takfiri terrorism. There is no doubt that they do not need a foreign presence to look after their interests."

"Shamjani, a prominent Iranian politician has claimed that the martyrdom of General Qasem Soleimani has strengthened relations between the Islamic Republic and Iraq."

On Sunday, Shamjani also warned about the Israeli regime's plans to destabilize Western Asia, this time during a meeting with Iraqi National Security Advisor Faleh al-Fayaz.

Finally, he praised the proposal of the Iraqi Parliament to urge the withdrawal of American troops from its territory.

Ali Shamjani's visit came at a time when political movements and groups in Iraq are seeking ways to expel U.S. military forces from the region and end the U.S.'s 16-year presence in the territory.