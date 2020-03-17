New Rocket Attack Targets Foreign Troops in Iraq

Casualties are still unknown after two rockets fell on the Besmaya base in the southern of Baghdad

A training base for coalition troops led by the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in Iraq was the target of a new rocket attack on Monday.

Casualties are still unknown after two rockets fell on the Besmaya base south of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Monday night.

The Iraqi army did explain in a statement that this attack "is the third in the past week on the housing of foreign forces."

Spanish forces, associated with the coalition fighting the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL or ISIS), were present at the base, according to local reports.

#BREAKING Rockets struck an #Iraqi base that hosts foreign forces on Tuesday. Initial reports indicated that the attack targeted the Besmaya camp south of #Baghdad.https://t.co/sy3C6p2JB3 — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) March 17, 2020

Although no country or military network has claimed credit for the latest attacks on foreign military bases in Iraq, the current U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has blamed the Islamic Resistance Movement in Iraq, known as Kataeb Hezbollah.

"If a new attack occurs, the United States will take revenge, if it believes it is necessary," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently warned Iraq.

According to Washington, Kataeb Hezbollah is using armaments sold by Iran. That's why Iraq fears it will be caught in the spiral of tension between those nations.

Since October, 24 air-strikes have been executed that have targeted the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, or bases with foreign troop presence in the territory.

In these attacks, three American soldiers, one British soldier and one Iraqi soldier have been killed.