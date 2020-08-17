US: California Hits Possible Highest Worldwide Temperature

An electronic thermometer in the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in the Death Valley registered the data at 3:41 PM. The device, which is part of the station’s automatized system, is enclosed in a box out of the sunlight and other extra heating factors.

U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) recorded 54.4 degrees Celsius in California on Sunday, which could be the highest temperature that modern instruments ever measured.

“If verified, this will be the hottest temperature officially verified since July of 1913, also at Death Valley,” NSW reported.

An electronic thermometer in the Furnace Creek Visitor Center in the Death Valley registered the data at 3:41 PM. The device, which is part of the station’s automatized system, is enclosed in a box out of the sunlight and other extra heating factors.

In 1913, a weather station near the location of the recent reading recorded 56.7 degrees Celsius, but the reading occurred during a sandstorm, which could have altered the results.

“As this is an extreme temperature event, the recorded temperature will need to undergo a formal review. A Climate Extremes Committee will be formed to verify the validity of the reading,” the NSW said.

In 1922, a station in El Azizia, now modern Libya, recorded 58 degrees Celsius and another one Kebili, Tunisia reported 55 degrees Celsius in July 1931. However, scientists question the credibility of the data because of old instruments inaccuracy.

The World Meteorological Organization announced that it would commence a verification process on Monday to confirm and possibly validate the U.S. reading.