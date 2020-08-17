The US Press on Huawei by Limiting Its Access to Tech

The Trump administration continues to justify its tech war with the "national security" argument.

The U.S. Department of Commerce Monday restricted access by Huawei and its affiliates on the tech items produced domestically and abroad from U.S. technology and software.

“Huawei and its foreign affiliates have extended their efforts to obtain advanced semiconductors developed or produced from U.S. software and technology in order to fulfill the policy objectives of the Communist Party,” Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.

“As we have restricted its access to U.S. technology, Huawei and its affiliates have worked through third parties to harness U.S. technology in a manner that undermines U.S. national security and foreign policy interests. This multi-pronged action demonstrates our continuing commitment to impede Huawei’s ability to do so," he added.

The U.S. authorities also announced that 38 new Huawei affiliates across 21 countries were added to the list of institutions that could present a significant risk of acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reinforced his country's position by repeating that Huawei is an arm of the Chinese Communist Party's surveillance state and that trade restrictions are aimed at protecting the integrity of our 5G infrastructure from its "malicious" influence.

A senior official told EFE that Washington's actions are also intended to show U.S. allies "how seriously we take the problem that Huawei represents."

In May, the Department of Commerce already limited Huawei's acquisition of semiconductors having U.S. technology. To deepen its restrictions, however, authorities now argue that the Chinese company has been working with third parties to undermine national security.