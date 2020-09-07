US: Black Man Shot by Police Sends Message From Hospital

“Your life can change in a minute. Suddenly you realize you can't use your legs to walk around,” Jacob Blake said.

The 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by the U.S. police last month, sent a video message from a hospital in Louisville in Wisconsin.

"I feel pain 24 hours a day. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move around, it hurts to eat,” Blake assured while he recalled that he is paralyzed from his waist down.

“Your life can change in a minute. Suddenly you realize you can't use your legs to walk around. I have staples in my back and stomach,” he added.

Blake’s lawyer Ben Crump spread the young man’s video message when demonstrations for racial justice continued to shake U.S. cities. “This message reminds everyone just how precious life is,” Crump commented

#JacobBlake speaks from his hospital bed about how precious life is �� He’s currently recovering after being shot by police.



[via: rellovejones/IG] pic.twitter.com/WdjUzZg3zn — Complex (@Complex) September 6, 2020