US: Black Man Shot by Police Sends Message From Hospital

The 29-year-old Black man Jacob Blake, who was shot seven times in the back by the U.S. police last month, sent a video message from a hospital in Louisville in Wisconsin.
RELATED:
US: Protests Grow After LA Police Officers Kill a Black Man
"I feel pain 24 hours a day. It hurts to breathe, it hurts to sleep, it hurts to move around, it hurts to eat,” Blake assured while he recalled that he is paralyzed from his waist down.
“Your life can change in a minute. Suddenly you realize you can't use your legs to walk around. I have staples in my back and stomach,” he added.
Blake’s lawyer Ben Crump spread the young man’s video message when demonstrations for racial justice continued to shake U.S. cities. “This message reminds everyone just how precious life is,” Crump commented
Jacob Blake was shot on August 23. Since May, however, the U.S. cities have been the scene of massive protests against racism and police brutality.
At least two Major League Baseball games were postponed on August 26, after several teams protest against the attack on Blake and to demand changes in the police system.
In May, social protests were unleashed after the assassination of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
People have also taken to the street against the pandemic’s economic consequences and President Donald Trump’s crisis mismanagement.