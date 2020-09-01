US: Protests Grow After LA Police Officers Kill a Black Man

Witness said Kizzee was unarmed since the gun was on the floor, and he did not pose a threat to the sheriff deputies. After the encounter, the officers declared Kizee dead at the scene and left his body handcuffed on the road for hours. So far, it remains unclear which vehicle codes he breached. His family identified the body.

Los Angeles police officers shot a black man to death on Monday afternoon, after asking him to stop his bicycle. New protests erupted, renewing the rage for the assassinations of George Floyd and Andres Guardado.

Lieutenant Bandon Dean said two police officers chased 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, who was riding a bicycle, after asking him to stop because he was violating vehicle codes. According to the department's statement, officers shot Kizzee after a chase because he allegedly punched an officer and dropped a gun with a clothes package.

Over a hundred people marched to the sheriff station to claim accountability for Kizzee's assassination, shouting: "No justice, no peace." The recent shooting renews the protests and anger after the killing of Andres Guardado, an 18-years-old Salvadoran descendant boy in June.

The LA subdivision department also faced several accusations of affiliations with white supremacist gangs and militias, as well as harassing victim's families and force them not to claim for justice or reparation.

#DijonKizzee, a 29yo Black man, was fatally shot by @LASDHQ deputies. Cops stopped him while riding his bike for alleged “vehicle code violation.” They say he ran, dropped clothes and handgun. He didn't pick it up, but cops shot him in the back 20+ times then left him for hours. pic.twitter.com/CF1hVihywv — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 1, 2020

"Give us time to conduct our investigation," he said. "We will get all of the facts of this case and eventually present them," Dean said.

Witness said Kizzee was unarmed since the gun was on the floor, and he did not pose a threat to the sheriff deputies. After the encounter, the officers declared Kizee dead at the scene and left his body handcuffed on the road for hours. So far, it remains unclear which vehicle codes he breached. His family identified the body.

LA Sheriff Agency has faced accusations of excessive violence due to a lack of evidence in several offenders' killings. The department has been defaulting to use body-cam, despite that many law enforcement stations in California implement the technology.