UN Security Council Not To Take Action Over Iran Sanctions

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) President Dian Triansyah Djani Tuesday said that he will not take any action on a purported U.S. notification for a "snapback" mechanism on sanctions against Iran.

Indonesia's UN ambassador Djani, whose country holds the Security Council presidency for the month of August, said he "is not in the position" to take further action as there is no consensus among council members over the issue.

On August 20, the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo submitted Washington's demand for the return of all pre-2015 UN sanctions against Iran. But the overwhelming majority of Security Council members hold that the U.S. move does not constitute a "notification" as envisaged in Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Iran nuclear deal.

They argued that the United States has no right to invoke the "snapback" mechanism as it is no longer a participant since it withdrew from the deal in May 2018.

Under Resolution 2231, any participant state to the Iran nuclear deal can notify the Security Council about an issue that it considers a significant violation of the agreement. The UN sanctions in place before the adoption of Resolution 2231 in July 2015 would then resume 30 days after the notification unless the Security Council adopts a resolution to decide otherwise.

The UN sanctions that the U.S. seeks to re-impose include an arms embargo, a ban on atomic development activities, and measures against Iran's political actors and entities.