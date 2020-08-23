Venezuela Sends Fruit Shipment to Iran

Between May and June of 2020, Iran sent 5 oil tankers to Venezuela to help fight the gasoline shortage in the South American country.

Venezuela has sent the first shipment of fruits to Iran as part of the “win-win” commercial relationships between both nations.



Iran’s Embassy to Venezuela published a statement on its Twitter account which confirmed the shipment of mangos and pineapples.

“Within the framework of win-win trade relations between #Iran and #Venezuela, the first shipment of Venezuelan mango and pineapple was shipped to Iran. Iran, along with its neighbors, can offer Venezuelan products to over 400 million inhabitants,” read the tweet.

The commercial relationships between Iran and Venezuela have strengthened throughout the last couple of months. Between May and June of 2020, Iran sent 5 oil tankers to the South American country to help combat the gasoline shortage caused by the U.S. blockade.

Venezuela ���� and Iran ���� are sending a message to the world. A message of sovereignty, solidarity and self-determination.

5 Iranian ships carrying fuel are headed to Venezuela in order to help alleviate the fuel shortage in the country. @madeleintlSUR @telesurenglish pic.twitter.com/8PlZoCDUak — Estefanía Bravo (@EbravoteleSUR) May 23, 2020



Likewise, in June of this year, Iran sent a shipment with food to Venezuela to open the first Iranian supermarket in Caracas. “Megasis,” is located in Terrazas del Ávila, Caracas, and offers a wide range of quality products from Iran, as well as more than 1,000 Venezuelan products.

At the beginning of 2020, Tehran and Venezuela signed energy, scientific, economic, and industrial agreements which have gradually consolidated during 2020.

Iranian authorities have assured that Tehran will continue to support the Venezuelan people and the government of President Nicolas Maduro, especially amid the financial and economic blockade imposed by the government of the U.S. President Donald Trump and his allies.