Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Deal And Calls It Strategic Stupidity

Teheran described the agreement as a betrayal to the Palestinian people and all Muslims.

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Ministry Friday strongly attacked the agreement signed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and called it a "strategic stupidity."

Tehran called the deal an act of “strategic stupidity from Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv which will undoubtedly strengthen the resistance axis in the region.”

The Ministry also warned the UAE government and the other signing parts that they “must accept responsibility for all the consequences of this action.”

“The oppressed people of Palestine and all the free nations of the world will never forgive the normalizing of relations with the criminal Israeli occupation regime and the complicity in its crimes,” it alerted.

#Iran’s Foreign Ministry, in a statement, “strongly condemned” the establishment of diplomatic relations between #UAE & #Israel, calling the move “a strategic stupidity by Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv, which will undoubtedly strengthen the Axis of Resistance in the region.” — Abas Aslani (@AbasAslani) August 14, 2020

The statement also described the deal as “dagger that was unjustly struck by the UAE in the backs of the Palestinian people and all Muslims.”

The agreement seeks to normalize relations between the Tel Aviv and the UAE, something that Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised as “an incomparably exciting moment, a historic moment for peace in the Middle East, that would lead to full and formal peace."

However, even when Israel said that it would not move ahead with its plans to annex parts of the West Bank, Netanyahu pointed that it is just a temporary pause of those intentions.