The US Sanctions Against Iran Worry the International Community

The U.S. inhumane policy against the Persian nation has been questioned from various fields and personalities.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the unilateral policy of maximum pressure that the United States exerts against Iran causes health and economic difficulties which affect the Persian nation and which could also negatively affect the region, forcing Iranian authorities to take greater action to fight this disease.

Support and assistance to Iran is a global challenge, a situation that involves the U.S. all by virtue of the illegal pressure exerted by the United States against its people, using false arguments without any support neither on political nor military grounds.

There is undue pressure, which must be questioned on moral grounds, decency, and respect for human rights, as well as international law. A conduct that violates the entire institutional and legal framework which we have laid out as countries.

The U.S. inhumane policy against the Persian nation has been questioned from various fields and personalities. It causes deep concern, alarm, and also raises questions about this sanctioning policy, which not only increases but also acts with impunity and with the complicity of countries and organizations that do not react accordingly.

There are millions of Iranian citizens affected by this policy that denies access to medical supplies, drugs, medical equipment, COVID-19 detection kits and other provisions that are necessary to combat the disease.

This is without a doubt a violation of human rights of an entire country, by virtue of hostile policies carried out by a foreign government, which in the words of the Iran's Foreign Minister Mohamad Yavad Zarif “waged economic terrorism against Iran and hindered through its inhumane sanctions, the supply of vital medicine for our population, for example, victims of chemical weapons and other sick people ”.

Former U.S. Vice President and current Democratic candidate Joe Biden asked Donald Trump to ease sanctions against Iran, amid the fight against the coronavirus.

"In the midst of this deadly pandemic, which does not respect borders, our country should take steps to offer whatever relief it can to nations affected by this virus, including Iran." However, the Trump administration has ignored calls from their own political class.

The aforementioned aggressive and illegal strategy of the U.S. against the Persian nation aims to show this nation from west Asia as a country that cannot be trusted and dishonest, despite the clear compliance by the Tehran government to all of its international commitments. Washington’s position, which also plays a destabilizing role in the area, is what prevents the U.S. to think, let alone trust, in the U.S. government as a reliable agent, capable of playing a mediating role, or being an instrument of stability in the Middle East.

While the U.S. supports regimes that colonize and occupy territories such as Israel, that assault its neighbors like Saudi Arabia does with Yemen, that finance terrorist groups that help destabilize the governments of Syria and Iraq, it tries on the other end to show Iran as responsible for an imbalance which has been purposely created by Washington and its allies.

The U.S. government blames and points to Tehran, a conduct designed to strengthen its political-military influence in the region. It is the classic policy of diverting attention, pointing out others as violators of international law when, in truth, the most important transgressor is Washington.

Reality indicates that Iran and other relevant actors have developed an effective fight against international terrorism, which is indeed recognized internationally.

Voices calling out for Washington to cease its policy of maximum pressure against Iran are increasing. In April of this year 2020, a group of 24 former high-ranking diplomats and representatives of European defense portfolios asked Trump to ease sanctions that hinder the delivery of humanitarian aid to Iran in its fight against the pandemic.

The Chinese government and its allies also raised their voices to demand that Washington suspend the sanctions, calling them inhumane, in an international context of crisis, which at the end of this article has claimed the lives of 700 thousand people, with a total of 16.5 millions of infected and where 25 percent of both deceased and infected are from the United States.

China considers it is immoral for the U.S. to maintain unilateral sanctions against Iran in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis and demanded to lift them, in order to guarantee Tehran's access to necessary products in this health crisis.

Geng Shuang, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, denounced that Washington's coercive measures hinder the efforts of that nation to control the deadly disease and protect public health.

A policy from the U.S. that adds pressure to the economy of the Persian country, slows down the arrival of international aid and that clearly goes against the humanitarian spirit, in a critical period like the one we are experiencing.

France, chaired by the Emmanuel Macron government, despite threats from Washington, said it is ready to continue humanitarian cooperation with the Iranian government, including the provision of medical equipment.

German chancellor Angela Merkel has argued that she opposes extraterritorial sanctions "and not only with respect to the issue of the Nordstream pipeline but also with respect to Iran" referring to the United States' withdrawal from the so-called comprehensive joint action plan.

Even the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, who chairs an entity permanently subjected to pressure and blackmail by Washington, in a speech released the last march, asked the G20 leaders to lift the sanctions that they carried out against numerous countries, including Iran, in order to counter the COVID-19 pandemic that does not respect borders, ideologies, or governments.

In the same month of March, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, made a call to "urgently reassess the sanctions imposed against countries like Iran, to facilitate the fight against COVID-19 in such a way that it completely or partially annuls the economic sanctions that make this situation even more difficult and may get worse in a matter of minutes ”.

A month later, 32 Democratic senators sent a letter with a similar request to that of the UN Secretary-General, this time addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin stating “If the crisis becomes more serious in Iran, could significantly threaten not only the Persian people, but also North American citizens and the whole world "

The reality of these letters, the statements of opinion leaders, politicians and in general international organizations dedicated to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, clearly show the need for the U.S. regime to take a stand and a mature decision in ending all restrictive measures that undermine human rights in countries subject to sanctions, especially against Iran.

The COVID-19 pandemic is not the time to resolve geopolitical accounts, which also do not have legal justification or evidence for these maximum-pressure policies to be carried out. Rather, they demonstrate the invention of an entity, such as the U.S., with the object of satisfying its own hegemonic and geopolitical ambitions in Western Asia.

Washington’s removal of the barbarous unilateral sanctions against Iran are the only ethically correct conduct that can be carried out and that will serve in the future for the interest of health and safety, not only from the United States, but also from its European partners and humanity as a whole.

The path of sanctions, pressures, blackmail, looting, and seizure of goods and assets, among other measures, only serves to develop hostile policies, which generate the deep need to end a type of world order, which only favors the imperial policies of the U.S., riddled with warmongering.