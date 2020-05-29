Trump to Send National Guard to Minneapolis If Riots Continues

"When the looting starts, the shooting starts" the U.S. President threatened on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump said that if the Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey does not retake control of his city, shaken by protests since the death of African-descendent George Floyd, he will send the National Guard to "get the job done right."

"I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right," Trump tweeted.

Trump referred to the protesters as "thugs who dishonor the memory of George Floyd," who was killed by a white police officer when he was arrested for allegedly using fake bills in a store.

If the city does not return to normal, "any difficulty and we will assume control but," he threatened on Twitter.

The President's statements glorify violence and violate Twitter's rules, according to the social network. However, the platform's administration decided to keep the tweet visible.

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

A team of reporters was arrested Friday morning while covering the protests live in Minneapolis. At least 30 protesters were also arrested in New York City after clashing with police officers during the protests over the murder of George Floyd.

At the time of the arrest on Tuesday, Floyd, 46, was unarmed and handcuffed. The white officer knelt on his neck for more than five minutes, despite his complaints about not being able to breathe. Local authorities confirmed his death shortly thereafter at a nearby hospital.

The officers involved had dozens of prior complaints filed against them with the Minneapolis Police Department's Internal Affairs. This time they were suspended from duty. The FBI is investigating a possible civil rights violation.