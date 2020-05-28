US: Trump Challenges Social Media With An Executive Order

This happened a couple of days after Twitter labeled two of his tweets "potentially misleading."

U.S. President Donald Trump signed on Thursday an executive order that confronts the way Facebook, Google, and Twitter manage their online content policy.

This decision comes days after this social media stamped a fact-checking notification on a couple of Trump tweets, where he complained about the fact that a November presidential election's mail-in ballot would result in a "fraudulent election." Due to this, he claimed Twitter censored him.

“We’re here today to defend free speech from one of the greatest dangers. We are sick of it,” Trump said.

The provision seeks to regulate Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which regulates online platforms legal liability of for the content published by their users, to remove the liability protection if social networking companies censors or edit content

According to Trump, tech companies have had "uncontrolled power to censor and restrict." He also addressed US General Attorney William Barr to set up the strategies for social media enterprises in every single state. On this line, Barr pointed out that the order doesn't revoke Section 230, hence Trump will presumably push, also, for legislation that complements the presidential provision.

Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey responded to Trump's accusations by posting that they "will continue to point out incorrect or controversial information about elections worldwide(...)and will admit and accept any mistakes we make," in a moment where some in the technology industry are allegedly considering a potential lawsuit challenging the order, fearing its implications for free speech.