Floyd's Murder Protests Flare up in Minneapolis Overnight

Thousands of people took to the streets for the second day in a row in a series of protests that included escraches in the home of the police officer who choked Floyd with his knee.

The city of Minneapolis woke up convulsed as protests over the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officers intensified this Wednesday with clashes and looting.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people took to the streets for the second day in a row in a series of protests that included escraches in the homes of the police officer who choked Floyd with his knee and the county attorney.

Looting, the burning of an auto parts store, and clashes with the police were recorded in various parts of the city, which fired tear gas and rubber bullets.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who announced the firing of the four officers involved in Floyd's death, called for the arrest of the man Wednesday.

"I've wrestled with, more than anything else over the last 36 hours, one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail... If you had done it, or I had done it, we would be behind bars right now," Frey stressed.

"We cannot turn a blind eye... Floyd deserves justice, his family deserves justice, the black community deserves justice, and our city deserves justice," he added, as reported by KSTP.

Lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who represents the city of Minneapolis, said that "the Police officer who killed George Floyd should be charged with murder."​​​​​​​

In Trump's USA, protests have erupted in Minneapolis, Los Angeles & Memphis as people gathered in a call for justice over the death of George Floyd, who suffocated when he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer.



Although the FBI has already opened an investigation into Floyd's death, a group of protesters went to the home of Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman, with jurisdiction over Minneapolis, to demand that the officers be charged.

Another group made their way to the home of the agent directly implicated in Floyd's death, Derek Chauvin, at whose entrance they marked the word "assassin" and other inscriptions in red paint until they were dispersed by riot police.

Floyd, 40, passed away Monday night after being arrested on suspicion of trying to use a fake US$ 20 bill at a supermarket. In videos recorded by passers-by, Chauvin appears with his knee on his neck for minutes.

"Please, please, please, I can't breathe. Please," Floyd is heard dying.

His "I can't breathe" has become precisely the cry of protest that once again highlights police brutality against people of African descent in the United States.​​​​​​​