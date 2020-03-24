Trump: “Life Is Fragile and Economies Are Fragile”

Trump even compares Covid-19 with the seasonal flu, underestimating its severity, despite the large number of deaths caused by the virus.

U.S President Donald Trump said in a press conference March 23 that the economic consquences caused by the Covid-19 could be worse than past years and his administration plans to stimulate the economy soon.

The U.S. President expressed his administration's plan to re-open enterprises and businesses to recover economic losses. Trump also suggested that coronavirus’s economic impact could derive in social distension.

The head-of-state used the argument as justification to rescind the closure: “You’re talking about tremendous disruption economically,” he said. “You’re talking about massive depression, massive numbers of suicide. … What I’m talking about is people suffering massive depression because they had a fantastic job and now they have no idea, you know, what’s going on.”

Among the preventive measures against Covid-19 spreading, several states are applying social isolation and quarantine. These measures result in production downtime and recession, according to U.S Treasure Department experts.

Congress must approve the deal, without all of the nonsense, today. The longer it takes, the harder it will be to start up our economy. Our workers will be hurt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 24, 2020



Despite WHO alerts on possible infection rates and consequences, Trump even suggested economic and financial recovery is as important as life preservation: "Life is fragile, and economies are fragile (...) Our country was not built to be shut down. This is not a country that was built for this.”

During his speech, he also saidthat his administration is planning to reopen the country and restart the economy in a shorter term than the three months period that was predicted: Trump said: “I’m not looking at months, I can tell you right now.”

In addition, Trump affirmed that: “You look at automobile accidents, which are far greater than any numbers we're talking about,” he said. “That doesn't mean we're going to tell everybody no more driving of cars. So we have to do things to get our country open."

Trump even compares Covid-19 with the seasonal flu, underestimating its severity: “We have a very bad flu season on top of everything else,” he said. “It's very bad. It looks like it could be over 50,000. And certainly, this is going to be bad. “Seasonal flu can be treated with antibiotics and other medicines, Covid-19 has no other way to prevent and solve it but social isolation.

Several local media and network users accused Trump of undermining virus-spreading, impact and possible death tolls in the U.S. and worldwide. The U.S faces alarming contagious numbers, with more than 33,000 positive cases and 400 deaths. ​​​​​​​