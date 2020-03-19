The U.S. and Canada to Close Their Common Border Next Weekend

Prime Minister Trudeau said that the border closure could take "weeks or months."

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday announced that the U.S.-Canadian border is likely to remain closed for non-essential travel beginning Friday night or Saturday morning.

This announcement was made despite the fact that both countries are still negotiating the details of the implementation of this measure that was initially raised this Wednesday.

Canada's medical director Theresa Tam noted that the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada has increased to 772 and the number of deaths rises to 9.

She also indicated that 55,000 people have taken the coronavirus test, 10,000 of whom did so in the last 24 hours.

The Canadian PM, who has been in self-isolation since March 13, asked citizens to remain in their homes unless their presence at their jobs is necessary.

"There is nothing we are not willing to do to keep Canadians safe," Trudeau said and commented that the border closure could take "weeks or months."

The PM indicated that he is considering measures to ensure that the Canadian health system has what it needs to serve citizens.

To this end, for example, the Government has been in contact with manufacturers to increase the production of medical equipment.

On Wednesday, Trudeau announced economic measures, valued at US$56.5 billion, which is equivalent to the 3 percent of Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP), to help people and companies in the face of declining economic activity.