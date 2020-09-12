Trump Advisor Chosen to Head Inter-American Development Bank

Mauricio Claver-Carone's candidacy was publicly opposed by the Puebla Group and leftists across Latin America, including numerous former Presidents.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s adviser for Latin America, Mauricio Claver-Carone was elected this Saturday as president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), in a virtual vote of the governors, in which he ran uncontested.

Claver-Carone will succeed Colombian Luis Alberto Moreno beginning October 1 for a period of five years to lead the Washington-based organization.

Claver-Carone is currently Deputy Assistant to the U.S. President and Senior Director for Western Hemisphere Affairs at the U.S. National Security Council. He previously served as U.S. Representative to the International Monetary Fund and as Senior Advisor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Florida-born Claver-Carone will also be the first non-Latin American leader in the history of the IDB.

Close ally of Bolivia's neoliberal regime, Maurico Claver-Carone, was elected as President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) today. With this appointment, the IDB will further U.S. interests, serving as another instrument of imperial foreign policy in the region. https://t.co/ObwiGqYpOJ — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) September 12, 2020

The new executive celebrated his election and vowed to work to "create opportunity" across the continent, calling his selection a “victory” for Latin America and the Caribbean, despite opposition to his candidacy by the government of Argentina, Mexico and others who had asked that the meeting to elect the president be postponed.

The bank is expected to play a key role in funding the region’s post-pandemic economic “recovery.”

The senior U.S. official of Cuban origin, who has been a strong proponent of the criminal U.S. blockade on Cuba, has played a key role in devising attacks on progressive governments of the region.

In April 2019, the Intercept reported that a secret IDB proposal would give $48 billion to boost Venezuela’s economy if a coup against democratically elected President Nicolas Maduro were to succeed.

His candidacy was publicly opposed by the Puebla Group and leftists across Latin America, including former Presidents Evo Morales, Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rouseff, Raffael Correa, Ernesto Samper and José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

In a statement published on June 19, Puebla group expressed its profound disagreement on the announcement of the U.S. candidate to preside over the IDB: “By formalizing the appointment of Mauricio Claver-Carone, with the prompt and servile support of countries such as Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Uruguay, Donald Trump breaks with sixty-two-year history of this organization, which since its creation in 1959 has always had a Latin American in his presidency.”

“Said nomination by the United States government, significantly changes the balance and will constitute an asymmetry of power and management of the IDB. The USA is the largest shareholder and the only country with veto power in the General Assembly of Governors. This situation would gain an unjustified preeminence in light of the interests of the other countries that are shareholders of the bank; Latin American, European, and Asian countries.”