Uruguay's Broad Front Rejects US Candidate for IDB Presidency

Uruguay’s Broad Front (FA) party Tuesday rejected President Luis Lacalle's endorsement to Mauricio Claver-Carone, who is the U.S. candidate to chair the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the next term.

“We reject the attitude adopted by our government, which disrespects the tradition of having a Latin American president,” the leftist party stated in a document, which includes an analysis of Claver-Carone's nomination.

According to the FA, former Foreign Affairs Minister Ernesto Talvi’s resignation came after his opposition to Claver-Carone's candidacy.

The leftist party also denounced that the Lacalle administration is increasingly aligned with the U.S. interests in the region.

#Argentina's Foreign Affairs Minister Felipe Sola rejected #UnitedStates intentions to propose a candidate for Inter-American Development Bank’s presidency.https://t.co/6T5Od1FxWS — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 17, 2020

"It constitutes a very dangerous precedent that provokes a break in how IDB helps to strengthen both productive projects financing economic and social development, and multilateral trade in Latin America,” the FA explained.

Mauricio Claver-Carone became the first candidate for this position in the history of the organization. FA denounced that his nomination could be a move to consolidate the Cuban and Venezuelan exile vote, especially in Florida.

Carone, who is currently the National Security Advisor for Latin America, is known for his opposition to the governments of these two countries.