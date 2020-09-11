    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > U.S.

Trump’s Appointee Claver-Carone Unopposed Towards IADB Chair
  • Mauricio Claver-Carone at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 15, 2020.

    Mauricio Claver-Carone at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 15, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 11 September 2020 (3 hours 11 minutes ago)
Opinion

A national security advisor could be elected as the first non-Latin American president of the Inter-American Development Bank.

President Donald Trump's appointee Mauricio Claver-Carone Saturday will almost certainly be elected as the first non-Latin American president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), which has raised concern about the economic future of Latin America.

RELATED:

Argentina Rejects U.S. Plans To Rule Regional Bank

In July, the Cuban-American Claver-Carone became the first U.S. candidate for this position in the history of the organization, despite several  IADB members spoke out against it.

A senior Trump administration official said that they have asked all member countries "to respect the democratic will of the majority for selection of the next president, regardless of their candidate preference.”

Claver-Carone, who is currently the U.S. National Security Advisor for Latin America, had the immediate support of Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

Also, several experts point out that it could be a strategy to consolidate the Cuban and Venezuelan exile vote, especially in Florida, two months away from the U.S. Elections.

A couple of months ago, Claver-Carone talked about his possible election and said that it is “a unique opportunity to help IADB to get through the COVID-19 crisis."

It is quite clear for all member states his candidacy is Trump's move to take over the main source of regional funding. It could set a precedent in how IADB  helps to strengthen the U.S. geopolitical agenda in Latin America.

Tags

IADB Inter-American Development Bank Latin America

People

Donald Trump Mauricio Claver-Carone

El País - El Universo
by teleSUR/ la-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.