Trump’s Appointee Claver-Carone Unopposed Towards IADB Chair

A national security advisor could be elected as the first non-Latin American president of the Inter-American Development Bank.

President Donald Trump's appointee Mauricio Claver-Carone Saturday will almost certainly be elected as the first non-Latin American president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IADB), which has raised concern about the economic future of Latin America.

In July, the Cuban-American Claver-Carone became the first U.S. candidate for this position in the history of the organization, despite several IADB members spoke out against it.

A senior Trump administration official said that they have asked all member countries "to respect the democratic will of the majority for selection of the next president, regardless of their candidate preference.”

Claver-Carone, who is currently the U.S. National Security Advisor for Latin America, had the immediate support of Colombia, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay.

#Uruguay’s Broad Front (FA) party rejected President Luis Lacalle's endorsement to Mauricio Claver-Carone, who is the U.S. candidate to chair the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) for the next term.https://t.co/b247TdBnCO — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 21, 2020

Also, several experts point out that it could be a strategy to consolidate the Cuban and Venezuelan exile vote, especially in Florida, two months away from the U.S. Elections.

A couple of months ago, Claver-Carone talked about his possible election and said that it is “a unique opportunity to help IADB to get through the COVID-19 crisis."

It is quite clear for all member states his candidacy is Trump's move to take over the main source of regional funding. It could set a precedent in how IADB helps to strengthen the U.S. geopolitical agenda in Latin America.