Argentina Requests to Postpone Elections of the IDB President

The Trump administration wishes to impose Mauricio Claver-Carone as president of the Inter-American Development Bank.

Argentina Monday joined other Latin American countries that are asking to postpone the meeting to elect the new president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Foreign Affairs Minister Felipe Sola considers that the election of the IDB is too important and should not be carried out through a virtual meeting

Mexico, Costa Rica, and the European Union have also proposed to delay the IDB president election. The United States, however, does not accept such an option as President Donald Trump's administration wishes to impose Mauricio Claver-Carone, a lawyer who is well-known for advocating a hardline policy against Cuba and Venezuela.

Since the foundation of the IDB in 1959, its president has been a Latin American person. The U.S. nomination of Claver-Carone, however, is contrary to this tradition.

Alberto Fernández along with the European Union, Mexico and Chile complicates Donald Trump's plans at the IDB

The President is committed to preventing a US representative from taking over the leadership of the Inter-American Development Bank.#Argentina pic.twitter.com/TJjFCUAA4O — al-hibrahim���� ���� ���� ���� ���� (@LHibrahimy) August 9, 2020

Besides his obvious political biases, his candidature is questioned because of his lack of financial experience.

Shortly after the United States announced his candidate, Claver-Carone said he had won the support of 15 Latin American countries, which places him on the verge of winning the elections, since Washington controls 30 percent of the voting power.

The Alberto Fernandez administration supports the candidacy of its Strategic Affairs Secretary Gustavo Beliz, who held several positions within the IDB from 2005 to 2019.

He was also Interior Minister in the presidency of Carlos Menem (1989-1999) and Justice Minister in the government of Nestor Kirchner (2003-2007).