Trinidad and Tobago to Apply New COVID-19 Restrictions

Trinidad and Tobago’s government will be imposing new restrictions beginning on Monday, following word that 48 new cases of COVID-19 have arisen from batch testing.

The measures, which will last at least 28 days, were announced by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley and other authorities during a press conference on Saturday.

All in-house restaurant dining and bars will close along with beaches and rivers, places of worship, fitness centers/gyms, waterparks, casinos, movie theatres and more.

The Prime Minister said it appears at this stage the Government will likely have to shut down schools for the rest of the year.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Rowley said that the government is consulting with the Attorney General on the mandatory use of facemasks and that action will likely be taken against those who do not wear masks in public.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram said that the country has entered a new phase of transition, officially moving from Local Spread to Community Spread.

474 patients have tested positive, 325 of which are considered to be active cases, and 139 of those who had previously tested positive have been discharged. There have been ten deaths, two of which were recorded in recent days.

Air and sea bridge travel between Trinidad and Tobago will also be restricted to essential people. Rowley has warned that if numbers worsen, the next step would be moving closer to a complete closure.

The government has called on citizens to cooperate in the fight against the virus in order to avoid further worsening the economic impact of the shutdown.