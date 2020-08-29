Trinidad & Tobago Makes Mask Wearing Mandatory

Legislation is expected to be passed by Parliament which will make include a fixed penalty notice for persons caught in public without a mask.

Trinidad and Tobago will make wearing a mask in public spaces mandatory beginning Monday, August 31st.

Legislation is expected to be passed in Parliament, which will make adjustments to the Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2020, to include a fixed penalty notice for persons caught in public without a mask.

The announcement was made by Prime Minister Keith Rowley during a media conference held at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s on Saturday.

Dr. Rowley also announced that previously announced changes to the Public Health Ordinance remain in effect for the next 14 days, while the public service will operate with essential services only with the remaining workforce expected to work from home. Places of worship will remain closed.

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley on Covid parties "I hope that the police would have attended that party and locked up everybody that was there"



Watch the live stream here: https://t.co/k2vhvAnGFf#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/XTyGBMbx3i — CCN TV6 (@tv6tnt) August 29, 2020

The government intends to increase the number of exemptions granted for nationals returning to Trinidad and Tobago.

Rowley appealed to citizens to be responsible as Trinidad and Tobago celebrates 58 years as an independent nation on August 31st, the date marking the end of the British monarchy control.

On Thursday, the Minister of National Security informed that given the current COVID-19, there will be no Independence Day parade this year.

PM on border closure:

We're going to maximize the number of exemptions granted. Given where we are and with the home quarantine, the case to keep people outside has been reduced.

PM acknowledged there are still transportation issues (ie no commercial flights) — Kejan Haynes (@KejanHaynes) August 29, 2020

New restrictions came into effect on August 17th, following word that 48 new cases of COVID-19 had arisen from batch testing.

The Caribbean nation has recorded 1,577 total COVID-19 positive cases as of Saturday, August 29th. 894 remain active and 19 people have died as a result of the coronavirus.