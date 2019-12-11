Greta Thunberg Named Time's "Person of the Year"

Each year, the same publication presents the most influential person, group, movement or idea of ​​the previous 12 months.

Time magazine named 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg "Person of the Year" Tuesday, as the Swedish student inspired a global movement to fight climate change.

Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, regarding Greta's history, wrote her story resembles “a storyline familiar to every parent of every generation in every corner of the globe: an indignant teenager and a sudden burst of rebellion.” With this recognition, she becomes the youngest person chosen, since 1927.

"She became the biggest voice on the biggest problem facing the planet this year, coming from nowhere to lead a worldwide movement," Felsenthal highlights.

The teenager from Stockholm says she first heard about climate change in 2011, when she was eight years old, and could not understand why so little was being done about it. She was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome when she was 12 years old, but the activist calls it her “superpower.”

Thunberg began the school climate strikes and public speeches back in 2018, for which she has become an internationally renowned climate activist. In July 2019, Time magazine reported Thunberg was taking a "sabbatical year" from school, intending to travel in the Americas while meeting people from the climate movement.

Greta was also nominated for this 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.