Thousands Form a Human Chain in Brussels in Climate Change Demo

The activity took place in the framework of the 25th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, in Madrid, where policymakers are gathering to resolve outstanding issues in relation to the environmental emergency

Around 2,400 people held hands in the Belgian capital, Brussels, to form a human chain Sunday as a way to draw public attention to the necessity of tougher measures of governments to combat climate change.

The peaceful demonstration encircled the Belgian Federal Parliament and the Royal Palace. The action came just ahead of the 25th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP25) in which policymakers are gathering to resolve outstanding issues in relation to the environmental emergency.

“The main purpose is to ask for more climate ambition and for the federal government to tackle the climate crisis,” a spokeswoman for Climate Coalition (one of the organizers) Julie Van Houtryve, said while asking for solidarity and cooperation between governments and politicians in Belgium.

In the framework of the COP25, similar activities have been taking place all around the globe. The capital of Spain witnessed thousands of people that, in a festive environment, protested against the attempt to "silence" the cry against climate change.

Previously, the international community as part of the campaign Friday for Future held protests in 2,300 cities, in 153 countries. Once more activists raised their voices to alert about the consequences of the rising of global temperatures this century with destructive consequences after greenhouse gas emissions hit record levels.

Days before COP25, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres referred to the world's efforts to stop climate change so far as “utterly inadequate.”

“The point of no return is no longer over the horizon,” Guterres said, adding that "it's in sight and hurtling toward us.”

The U.N. chief recalled the devastating effects of man-made emissions of greenhouse gases including record temperatures and melting polar ice are already affecting the planet and having dramatic consequences on humans and other species.