Brazil: Bolsonaro's Hate Speech Attacks Greta Thunberg Again

The far-right president also lashed out against Leonardo DiCaprio whom he referred ironically.

Once again, Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro Wednesday discredited both Greta Thunberg as a "brat" and Leonardo DiCaprio as a suspect in financing fires in the Amazon.

“A 16-year-old brat talks any foolishness, any nonsense, and Brazil can be beaten, and the people here will support her. Now, she even accused that Indians died defending the Amazon. Although no one knows the cause yet, it is fine,” Bolsonaro ironically told reporters at the Planalto Palace.

Previously, the Climate activist Thunberg, who was nominated as the person of the year by the outlet Time, denounced the killing of two Guajajara Indigenous leaders who were shot to death by hitmen as they were returning from a political meeting on Dec. 7.

This violent and premeditated attack happened in the state of Maranhao where mining, logging, and agricultural companies use both legal and illegal means to control Amazonian lands.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, on several occasions, the far-right President has backed and applauded the productive activity of extractive companies that bring "progress" to Brazil.

Bolsonaro volta a chamar Greta de ''pirralha'' e a acusar Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/RtQj3POejs — Valéria Fernandes (@Shoujofan) December 11, 2019

"Bolsonaro calls Greta 'brat' again and accuses Leonardo DiCaprio. Ironically, the President suggested that the media supports the actor for his beauty. At the end of statements about the Amazon, he again provoked the Swedish activist."

Concerning the U.S. actor, Bolsonaro presented him as a financier of two environmental organizations to which his government posits as suspected of burning down territories in the state of Para.

On Nov. 30, however, DiCaprio responded to those allegations stating that he has not made monetary donations to organizations that are "worthy of support."

People arrested for this case were accused of selling photographs of the Amazon fires to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Health and Joy Project. Judges, however, released the detainees.

On Wednesday, the far-right former captain who became Brazil's president referred to these events, mentioning the support that the media provides to those who are beautiful.

“Here people support Leonardo DiCaprio. I don't know. It must be because he is prettier than me," Bolsonaro said ironically and reaffirmed that his suspicions are relevant.

"Actually there are indications, they are not evidence."