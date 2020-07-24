Iran: Passengers Injured As US Fighter Jet Approached To Plane

Airliner’s pilot was forced to drastically drop altitude to avoid an accident.

Several Iranian airliner’s passengers Thursday were injured after a U.S. F-15 jet forced the plane to drop altitude to avoid a collision.

Due to the jet dangerous approaching, the Mahan Air Flight 1152 pilot had to quickly change altitude to avoid an accident. This sudden maneuver caused injuries to some occupants.

“I don't know what happened. A black plane came close to our plane and our plane lost its balance. I was sprung up and my head was banged against the ceiling," a passenger said.

"It was a fighter jet. A fighter jet was literally sticking to our plane. We lost balance and bounced up and down," another passenger explained.

U.S. illegally occupies territory of another State and then harasses a scheduled civil airliner—endangering innocent civilian passengers—ostensibly to protect its occupation forces.



Audacity to compound lawlessness upon lawlessness



These outlaws must be stopped before disaster. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) July 24, 2020

Iran’s Foreign Affairs Minister Seyed Abbas Mousavi said that his country informed United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about what happened.

"In case of any incident with this plane while flying back home, the Islamic Republic of Iran will blame the U.S.," Mousavi warned, stressing that his government will take the necessary political and legal measures after obtaining more information about the incident.

Later, a local outlet reported that the airliner returned safely to the Persian nation. The incident comes in a moment when relations between Washington and Tehran are at a low point given that President Donald Trump imposed new economic sanctions on the Persian nation on May 14.