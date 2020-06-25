Iran Sets Conditions to Resume Negotiations with the US

Tensions between the two countries increased following the assassination of Islamic's Republic high commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani announced Wednesday that Tehran will negotiate with Washington only within the framework of the nuclear agreement and under the condition that the U.S. side pays compensation to the Middle East country for the damage caused.

"We are ready to negotiate as long as the U.S. complies with the international law, and the provisions of the United Nations' resolution," Rouhani said in a televised presentation.

Rouhani also urged the U.S. to fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (JCPOA), a nuclear agreement signed by the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council plus Germany.

"Our position is simple: the U.S. must apologize and compensate for the damage they caused to Iran," added.

Qasem Soleimani: US kills top Iranian general in Baghdad air strike l major escalation in Iran US tension https://t.co/RJ9jUTO5Sy — Petersymondspolitics (@PSCPolitics) January 3, 2020

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, USA, Russia, China, UK, France and Germany.

In 2018 the U.S. government announced that it was withdrawing from the agreement, claiming that Tehran had violated its obligations under the document.

In May, the US introduced sanctions against two leaders of Iran's nuclear programme.

Iran's strategic objective is to expel the U.S. from the region, at least from Iraq, and this may be closer to reality than it was before Soleimani's death.