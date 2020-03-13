Dominican Republic Prepares for Polls Amid Political Crisis

To date, polls indicate Carolina Mejía, daughter of former Dominican President Hipólito Mejía as a favourite.

Next Sunday, extraordinary municipal elections will be held in the Dominican Republic amid an unprecedented political crisis and almost no propaganda activity by the candidates.

This Thursday closed the candidates' electoral campaign in the country with an absolute silence of the candidates.

The proselytizing work of the political parties was silenced by the widespread protests that have shaken the Caribbean country since the failure of the February 16 elections, local media reported.

At the end of the campaign, posters with images of the candidates were hung in just a few places in Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital.

¿Por qué República Dominicana protesta?

1. Transparencia electoral

2. Exigimos una investigación verdadera por el fallo del voto automatizado

3. Queremos justicia y que tengan consecuencias los responsables del fraude electoral.#RDprotesta #SeVan #ProtestaRD #ParoNacional — ����Hemi���� (@Hemidelys) February 20, 2020

"Why is the Dominican Republic protesting? 1. Electoral Transparency 2. We demand a full investigation into the failure of the automated vote 3. We want justice and consequences for those responsible for electoral fraud."

The political parties exhausted their propaganda budget in the months leading up to the municipal elections of February 16, a sort of prelude to the presidential elections in mid-2020.

After the Dominican Central Electoral Board called for extraordinary elections, instead of campaigning, the parties tried to curb popular discontent, which led to an unprecedented political crisis.

To date, polls indicate Carolina Mejía, daughter of former Dominican President Hipólito Mejía (2000-2004), as the favorite candidate.

The computer failure of February 16 forced the suspension of the elections four hours before they began and prompted the people to take to the streets to demand an investigation. This event has not yet been clarified.